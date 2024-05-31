News & Insights

Melodiol Issues Shares, Signals Growth

May 31, 2024 — 04:09 am EDT

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares, in compliance with Australian corporate regulations and without the need for a disclosure document, suggesting confidence in their current market information. The company, known for its cannabis and hemp-derived products, emphasizes their commitment to quality and therapeutic innovation. This move could potentially signal a strategic expansion and attract the attention of investors.

