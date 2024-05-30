News & Insights

Melodiol Concludes AGM with Resolutions Passed

May 30, 2024 — 11:50 pm EDT

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited, a company focused on high-quality cannabis and plant-based health products, has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by shareholder poll. The outcomes underline the company’s ongoing commitment to leadership stability and strategic financial maneuvering, potentially impacting ME1 stock values. Melodiol continues to expand its global footprint, with offices in Australia and Canada serving a growing consumer base.

