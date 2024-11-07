Melcor Developments Reports Q3 Results and Dividend

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) has released an update.
Melcor Developments reported a decline in third-quarter revenue to $59.51 million, influenced by a lack of US sales and increased expenses related to a potential transaction with its REIT. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet, reducing debt by 7.8% over the past year, and has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share.
