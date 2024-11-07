News & Insights

Stocks
MODVF

Melcor Developments Reports Q3 Results and Dividend

November 07, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) has released an update.

Melcor Developments reported a decline in third-quarter revenue to $59.51 million, influenced by a lack of US sales and increased expenses related to a potential transaction with its REIT. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet, reducing debt by 7.8% over the past year, and has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share.

For further insights into TSE:MRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MODVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.