Melbourne Securities Boosts Stake in Suvo Strategic Minerals

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.
Melbourne Securities Corporation has increased its stake in Suvo Strategic Minerals, now holding 7.78% of the company’s voting power. The growth in their shareholding was achieved through a series of on-market acquisitions and a placement, reflecting a strategic interest in Suvo’s potential. This move indicates confidence in the company’s future prospects, which could be of interest to investors monitoring stock market trends.
