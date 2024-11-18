Melbana Energy Advances Cuban Oil Project and Expands in Australia

Melbana Energy Limited (AU:MAY) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Melbana Energy Limited is progressing with its Cuban oil project, having appraised three oil-bearing formations and defined a contingent resource of 46 million barrels. The company aims to export its first trial cargo, though efforts have been delayed by late-season hurricanes. Additionally, Melbana is expanding its exploration portfolio in offshore Australia, focusing on large hydrocarbon accumulations.

For further insights into AU:MAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.