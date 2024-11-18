Melbana Energy Advances Cuban Oil Project and Expands in Australia

Melbana Energy Limited (AU:MAY) has released an update.
Melbana Energy Limited is progressing with its Cuban oil project, having appraised three oil-bearing formations and defined a contingent resource of 46 million barrels. The company aims to export its first trial cargo, though efforts have been delayed by late-season hurricanes. Additionally, Melbana is expanding its exploration portfolio in offshore Australia, focusing on large hydrocarbon accumulations.
