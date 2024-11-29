Meituan’s Impressive Q3 2024 Financial Growth

Meituan Dianping (HK:3690) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Meituan reported a remarkable financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues surging by 22.4% year-over-year to RMB 93.58 billion. The company’s operating profit soared by 307.5%, reaching RMB 13.69 billion, while the net profit also increased significantly by 258.0%. This robust growth is attributed to the strong performance across its core commerce, delivery services, and new initiatives.

For further insights into HK:3690 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.