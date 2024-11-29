News & Insights

Meituan’s Impressive Q3 2024 Financial Growth

November 29, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Meituan Dianping (HK:3690) has released an update.

Meituan reported a remarkable financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues surging by 22.4% year-over-year to RMB 93.58 billion. The company’s operating profit soared by 307.5%, reaching RMB 13.69 billion, while the net profit also increased significantly by 258.0%. This robust growth is attributed to the strong performance across its core commerce, delivery services, and new initiatives.

