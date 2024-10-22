MeiraGTx announecs five posters at ESGCT 2024 Annual Congress

MeiraGTx (MGTX) announced the Company will exhibit five posters at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, ESGCT, 2024 Annual Congress, which is being held from October 22-25, 2024, in Rome, Italy. Title: “Evolution of a high-producing, modular upstream platform for AAV manufacturing.” The poster shows the evolution of MeiraGTx’s upstream manufacturing platform, which was optimized and modulated through the choice of transfection reagents, adeno-associated virus production enhancers, and transfection parameters, in fed-batch and perfusion culture mode. Title: “AAV-based evaluation of novel in silico promoters to drive expression in rod photoreceptors.” Using an AI-assisted promoter engineering approach, ten novel promoter sequences were initially designed, cloned into an adeno-associated virus backbone carrying eGFP and finally packaged into AAV5 or AAV7m8. Title: “Identification of highly potent and tissue-specific promoters with massively parallel screening.” Here, the company developed a massively parallel reporter assay to screen a synthetic library of over 240,000 promoters that are 182 bp long. Title: “AAV-mediated gene therapy attenuates loss of vision in a mouse model of Bardet-Biedl-Syndrome 10.” In this study, researchers set out to optimize and identify an AAV vector carrying the human BBS10 gene providing sustained efficacy and a good safety profile for clinical translation. Title: “Riboswitch-regulated gene and cell therapy.” Here, the company reports that by linking our synthetic aptamer to alternative splicing gene expression platform, researchers have created a robust, synthetic mammalian riboswitch cassette that regulates gene expression tightly and dynamically in response to small-molecule inducers

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MGTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.