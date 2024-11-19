News & Insights

Meiji Holdings Reports Steady Sales Growth Amid Mixed Profits

November 19, 2024 — 11:05 pm EST

Meiji Holdings Co ( (MEJHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Meiji Holdings Co presented to its investors.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, focusing on producing a diverse range of products including dairy, chocolate, nutrition goods, and pharmaceuticals, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets. In its latest earnings report for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, Meiji Holdings reported a 4.2% increase in net sales, amounting to JPY 569.006 billion, despite slight declines in operating and ordinary profits. The food segment saw a mixed performance, with notable increases in net sales for chocolate and nutrition products, while the pharmaceutical segment experienced a significant boost in net sales and operating profit, driven by domestic and overseas operations. Looking forward, Meiji Holdings remains focused on executing its medium-term business plan and navigating the challenges posed by fluctuating raw material costs and market conditions, aiming for full-year net sales of JPY 1,159 billion.

