Meiji Electric Reports Modest Sales Gain Amid Profit Drop

November 01, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

Meiji Electric (JP:3388) has released an update.

Meiji Electric’s net sales saw a slight increase to 34,173 million yen for the six months ending September 2024, but operating and ordinary profits dropped significantly by 24.7% and 31.9% respectively compared to the previous year. The company has announced an increase in mid-year dividends, reflecting confidence in its financial stability despite profit declines.

