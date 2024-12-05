Meihua Faces Nasdaq Listing Challenge

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) has released an update.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. has been notified by Nasdaq that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing, as its stock has traded below $1 for 30 consecutive days. The company has until June 2025 to regain compliance by achieving a closing bid price of at least $1 for 10 consecutive business days, or it faces potential delisting. Meihua can opt for an additional compliance period by transferring its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, accompanied by a $5,000 fee.

