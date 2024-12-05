Meihua Faces Nasdaq Listing Challenge

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. has been notified by Nasdaq that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing, as its stock has traded below $1 for 30 consecutive days. The company has until June 2025 to regain compliance by achieving a closing bid price of at least $1 for 10 consecutive business days, or it faces potential delisting. Meihua can opt for an additional compliance period by transferring its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, accompanied by a $5,000 fee.
For further insights into MHUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- M&A News: Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risk With Trump Administration
- Ford (NYSE:F) Notches Up as EV Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.