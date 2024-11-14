MeglioQuesto Faces Tax Assessment Amid Restructuring

Meglioquesto S.P.A. (IT:MQSPA) has released an update.

MeglioQuesto S.p.A., a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has received a draft assessment notice from the Milan Revenue Agency regarding improper VAT deductions for 2018, totaling over €3.5 million, with additional penalties of €5.1 million. Despite this, the company plans to continue its financial restructuring process. MeglioQuesto operates a multichannel platform offering services in telecommunications, energy, financial, and insurance sectors.

