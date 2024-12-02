News & Insights

Megaport’s Director Increases Stake with New PRSUs

December 02, 2024 — 09:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. has announced a change in director Michael Reid’s indirect interests, with the acquisition of 267,883 performance restricted stock units (PRSUs), bringing his total to over a million PRSUs. This change follows shareholder approval at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting potential future growth and incentives linked to the company’s performance.

For further insights into AU:MP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

