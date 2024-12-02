Megaport’s Director Increases Stake with New PRSUs

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. has announced a change in director Michael Reid’s indirect interests, with the acquisition of 267,883 performance restricted stock units (PRSUs), bringing his total to over a million PRSUs. This change follows shareholder approval at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting potential future growth and incentives linked to the company’s performance.

