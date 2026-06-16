Meet the Super Semiconductor Stock Crushing Nvidia and Broadcom in 2026

Key Points

Credo's stock has significantly outperformed Nvidia and Broadcom in 2026.

The company’s high-speed cables and optical products help large AI clusters run more reliably and efficiently.

Credo’s fiscal 2027 outlook remains strong, but its rich valuation and customer concentration make it a high-risk AI stock.

10 stocks we like better than Credo Technology Group ›

Chip designers Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have been two of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out. Yet in 2026, a much smaller semiconductor company, Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO), is leaving both behind in share price gains.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Shares of Credo are up about 74% year to date as of June 13, while Nvidia and Broadcom have gained nearly 10% and 11%, respectively. Here's why Credo may sustain its outperformance in the coming months.

Credo is becoming a prominent networking player

Credo provides high-speed, energy-efficient connectivity solutions that help GPUs work together efficiently inside AI data centers. Since large AI clusters can include tens of thousands of GPUs, even minor connection failures can slow deployments, reduce GPU utilization, and increase downtime costs. Credo helps resolve this problem by making AI networks more reliable, easier to scale, and more power-efficient.

Credo's active electrical cables (AECs) help connect servers and server racks inside AI data centers in a power-efficient and reliable way. In fact, the company says its ZeroFlap AECs are up to 1,000 times more reliable and still more power-efficient than traditional optical network connections.

Credo's financials are also impressive. In its fiscal 2026, which ended May 2, revenues rose 206% to $1.3 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share soared 392% to $3.46.

Growing optical portfolio

Management is guiding for Credo's revenue to grow by more than 80% in its fiscal 2027, helped by a sharp ramp-up in its optical connectivity business. The company expects this portfolio to generate more than $600 million in revenue.

AI networks increasingly need to move data at much higher speeds, including 800G, 1.6T, and eventually beyond. Traditional copper-based AECs are well-suited for short connections inside and between nearby server racks. However, optical connectivity is better suited for longer distances because it can move data faster with lower signal loss. That makes Credo's optical capabilities increasingly important. The company's recent acquisition of DustPhotonics strengthened its optical portfolio by adding silicon photonics technology, which can enable faster, more power-efficient optical connections. The deal also gave Credo better control over its optical technology, helping it to detect connection problems earlier and improve network performance.

The shift toward 1.6T networks could also increase Credo's revenue opportunity because customers will need higher-bandwidth, more advanced connectivity products. Hence, management expects that transition in the tech sector to support higher average selling prices for Credo's products.

However, certain risks cannot be ignored. Credo already trades at a rich valuation of nearly 42 times forward earnings. The company is also exposed to significant customer concentration risk. In the fourth quarter, four customers accounted for 34%, 27%, 16%, and 10% of its total revenues, respectively.

But the trend is improving. Management said its fourth-largest customer in the fourth quarter was a new one, suggesting that it is slowly diversifying its customer base. Neocloud providers could also become a more meaningful opportunity as they build AI infrastructure for model developers, enterprises, sovereign AI, inference, and agentic workloads.

Hence, while Credo is riskier than Nvidia or Broadcom, it is also a smaller and faster-growing bet on AI connectivity and optical networking.

Should you buy stock in Credo Technology Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Credo Technology Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Credo Technology Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $440,440!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,950!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 16, 2026.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.