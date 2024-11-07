Meet Sky Quarry: Fly exclusive interview with CEO David Sealock

In an exclusive interview with The Fly, Sky Quarry’s (SKYQ) CEO David Sealock talked about the company, its focus and goals, going public and much more.

INTEGRATED ENERGY SOLUTIONS: Sky Quarry is an integrated energy solutions company, created to address the environmental issues caused by the landfill disposal of waste asphalt roofing shingles. “I believe our technology can challenge established growth in not one but two industries. In the energy sector — understanding how we can actually utilize wasted energy oil and expand and volumize our current oil needs and reduce our needs in terms of drilling and completions and equipping the oil that way; and waste management,” CEO David Sealock explained to The Fly. “I think it really comes down to having the technology, the proprietary aspects in terms of mechanical engineering to understand how we can basically start breaking down asphalt shingles and recycling them, repurposing them back into the market.”

“When you look at the breakdown of the shingle, the percentage that goes back into shale, clay, the sandstone, the limestone, the fiberglass… really there is a barrel and a half of liquid asphalt in each of these tons of shingles that is put into a landfill. So, that represents over 20 million barrels of oil. This is a long-seeded problem. It’s been going on now for 40, 50 years. The EPA feels that there’s some 700 million tons buried across the United States alone of waste asphalt shingles. Now that equates to a billion barrels of oil. I think that as a technology company, we need to understand how we can look at that in a very sustainable manner, de-risking our technology, but more importantly, how do we start converting that as we go through this process of expanding our technology,” the executive added.

IPO: Sky Quarry went public last month, opening for trading on the Nasdaq on October 10 at $5.49. “I think all companies are striving to do two things, making sure that they create a revenue return for the shareholders, but more importantly, allowing the shareholders to see that they’re on a platform, that they can recognize that gain. So, for us, the massive increase in awareness also validates us. When you look at what we’ve done over the last five years in terms of corporate governance, structuring our audit, structuring our financial, structuring our business development, it shows that we understand how to build a company. We understand how to make sure that we utilize the funds of the company to expand our base, such as the acquisition of PR Spring and the acquisition of the Poland Refinery, two assets that allow us to make sure that we can build on what we bought and expand on that infrastructure,” Sealock told The Fly.

SCALABILITY OF BUSINESS: According to Sky Quarry’s CEO, investors should look at the scalability of the company’s business model. “When you look at what we can do within a market, we can work with roofing contractors. We can basically work in the construction and paving industries, shingle and carpet manufacturers. I think that there is a huge proponent of our technology and our process that’s going to allow us to make sure that we can sequester carbon in a very, very valid way. Although we’re starting right now in a very small market where we’re at, this is a global carbon market, a global energy market, Sealock adds.

