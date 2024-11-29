Meeka Metals Gains Shareholder Support for Growth Plans

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at their annual general meeting, signaling strong shareholder support for their strategic plans. The company, renowned for its high-grade mining projects in Western Australia, is focusing on the promising Murchison Gold Project and the Circle Valley Project, both of which present lucrative growth opportunities. Investors are watching closely as Meeka Metals advances its development strategy, aiming to restart operations at the fully permitted Andy Well mill.

