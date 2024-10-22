Meeka Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Paul David Adams, who has acquired an additional 800,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was made through a shareholder-approved placement, bringing his total holdings to 12,883,333 shares. The transaction highlights ongoing shareholder engagement and strategic positioning by the company’s leadership.

