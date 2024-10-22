News & Insights

Stocks

Meeka Metals Director Increases Shareholding

October 22, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Paul David Adams, who has acquired an additional 800,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was made through a shareholder-approved placement, bringing his total holdings to 12,883,333 shares. The transaction highlights ongoing shareholder engagement and strategic positioning by the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:MEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.