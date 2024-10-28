News & Insights

Meeka Metals Balances Investments with Financing Gains

October 28, 2024

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Metals Limited reports a positive cash flow from financing activities amounting to $7,988,000 for the quarter ended September 2024, driven by equity security proceeds. Despite substantial investments totaling $4,857,000 and operating cash outflows, the company maintains a financial buffer with cash equivalents starting at $2,950,000. This financial maneuvering highlights Meeka Metals’ strategic approach to balancing investment and financing to support its operations.

