Meeka Gold’s Bold Step Towards Zero-Debt Production

November 03, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Gold Limited is on track to become an unhedged, zero-debt gold producer with development underway and the first gold expected by mid-2025. The company’s Murchison Gold Project showcases promising ore reserves and production targets, highlighting its strategic focus in thegold market Investors should note the speculative nature of the venture due to various market risks.

