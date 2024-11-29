News & Insights

Meeka Gold Aims for First Gold Production by 2025

November 29, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Gold Limited is gearing up for its first gold production by 2025, highlighting significant progress in its Murchison Gold Project. The company remains optimistic about reaching its production targets, although it acknowledges the speculative nature of the mining industry. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks associated with such ventures.

