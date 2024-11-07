Medtronic, Ping An Health form strategic partnership at China CIIE

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited established a strategic partnership with Medtronic (MDT) Management Co., Ltd. at the 7th China International Import Expoeld at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on 6 November, 2024. Leveraging their respective strengths, the two companies will collaborate extensively on cardiac health, chronic disease therapies, and medical clinical training to drive continuous improvement in healthcare service.

