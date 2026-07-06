Medpace Stock Outlook Turns on Backlog Quality and Cancellations

Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP has a near-term setup defined less by headline growth and more by the quality of its backlog. Revenue visibility remains meaningful, but booking momentum is not yet sending a clean reacceleration signal.

The company still has several supports, including stable margins, liquidity and metabolic demand. The issue for investors is whether cancellations and softer requests for proposals keep that visibility from turning into faster growth.

Here’s a look at Medpace’s stock performance over the past 12 months.



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How Medpace Makes Its Clinical Model Work

Medpace operates as a global, full-service clinical contract research organization supporting Phase I-IV drug and device development. Its services include protocol and project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance, submission support, bioanalytical labs and medical imaging.

The model is centralized and managed as one full-service platform, which helps keep study execution consistent across North America, Europe and Asia. Medpace has particular depth in oncology, metabolic disease, cardiology, central nervous system, antiviral and anti-infective work.

Client mix is another defining feature. Small biopharma accounted for 82% of fiscal 2025 revenues, while mid-sized biopharma represented 13%, leaving MEDP closely tied to emerging and development-stage sponsors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV gives investors another large-scale CRO reference point because it provides clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to life sciences customers. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL sits in an adjacent contract research area, with drug discovery, non-clinical development and safety testing exposure.

MEDP Backlog Still Supports 2026 Revenue

Backlog remains the clearest source of revenue continuity. Medpace ended March 31, 2026, with backlog of $2.93 billion, up 2.9% from the year-ago period.

Management projects roughly $1.9 billion-$1.94 billion of backlog will convert into revenues over the next 12 months. That conversion base gives the company a bridge into 2026 even as net new business awards of $618.4 million produced a net book-to-bill ratio of 0.88X in the first quarter.

The distinction matters. Backlog supports visibility, but a sub-1.0X book-to-bill means awards did not fully replenish quarterly revenues. For now, the backlog points to continuity rather than proof that growth is ready to accelerate.

Take a look at Medpace’s sales multiple over the last five years.



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Medpace Finds Stability in Metabolic Demand

Metabolic and GLP-1 programs remain an important stabilizer. These programs have historically carried lower cancellation rates than some other tracked therapeutic areas, which supports backlog quality and utilization.

That exposure is valuable because oncology and cardiovascular programs have been more cancellation-prone. In the first quarter of 2026, metabolic revenues reached $237.6 million, exceeding oncology revenues of $201.2 million and making metabolic the largest disclosed therapeutic area by revenue.

The opportunity is not without limits. New metabolic opportunities could face saturation or price sensitivity, but durable in-flight work still helps MEDP absorb pressure elsewhere in the portfolio.

MEDP Faces the Drag From Cancellations

Cancellations remain the main offset to the backlog story. First-quarter cancellations reached their highest level in more than a year, with oncology and cardiovascular programs the largest contributors.

The demand funnel also looks uneven. Requests for proposals declined sequentially and year over year, while the first-quarter book-to-bill ratio stayed below 1.0X.

Initial award notifications and win rates were stronger, which helps the pipeline narrative. Still, many awards remain in pre-backlog, and typical lags of three to five quarters before program starts limit the immediate revenue benefit.

Medpace Signals Matter for Patient Investors

The bottom line is that MEDP offers a balanced signal set. Backlog conversion, stable profitability and metabolic exposure support patience, but cancellations, softer proposal activity and delayed program starts keep the near-term outlook measured.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to more balanced short-term earnings estimate picture. Its Style Scores show a Growth Score of A, Value Score of D, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That mix fits the current debate. The Growth Score of A and VGM Score of B point to attractive growth traits and a favorable combined style profile, while the Value Score of D suggests valuation support is less clear. For investors, MEDP’s next signal is likely to come from whether backlog quality and awards can outpace cancellations without pressuring margins.

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Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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