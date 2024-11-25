Medpace price target raised to $354 from $349 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Medpace (MEDP) to $354 from $349 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the sector chop, political headlines galore, and presently weak biotech funding each keep them more guarded than normal. Yet this is exactly the type of company that long-term investors should crave and the firm has a very positive long-term bias on the shares.

