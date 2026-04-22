Medpace Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $123.87 million, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $114.59 million, or $3.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.5% to $706.60 million from $558.57 million last year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $123.87 Mln. vs. $114.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.28 vs. $3.67 last year. -Revenue: $706.60 Mln vs. $558.57 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 16.68 To $ 17.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.755 B To $ 2.855 B

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