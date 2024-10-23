Medpace downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Baird

Baird downgraded Medpace (MEDP) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $349, down from $413. The firm says it is hard to see Medpace getting much multiple expansion with low net new business and revenue growth potentially declining in 2025. The company’s cancellation issues are likely transitory, however, and should see strong reacceleration into 2026, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

