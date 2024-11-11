News & Insights

Medlive Technology Extends Service Agreement with M3

November 11, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Medlive Technology Co., Ltd. (HK:2192) has released an update.

Medlive Technology Co., Ltd. has extended its collaboration with M3 to provide digital market research and content services until the end of 2027. This agreement, originally set to expire in 2024, allows Medlive to continue offering specialized digital surveys and tailored content for medical professionals. The transaction is considered a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, requiring certain disclosures but not independent shareholder approval.

