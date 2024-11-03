Medlab Clinical Faces Steep Revenue Decline and Loss

Medlab Clinical (AU:MDC) has released an update.

Medlab Clinical Limited reported a significant 98.7% drop in revenue, amounting to just $11,894, and a reduced net loss of $2.13 million for the year ended June 2024. The company did not declare any dividends during this period, reflecting ongoing financial challenges. Despite these setbacks, Medlab remains committed to navigating its financial hurdles.

