News & Insights

Markets
MDWD

MediWound Gets Scientific Advice From EMA Supporting Phase III Development Plan For EscharEx

July 03, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) said it has received positive scientific advice from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use within the European Medicines Agency related to the development plan for the company's Phase III study of EscharEx in the treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers and to the overall data required for subsequent potential marketing authorization submission and commercialization. The CHMP concurs with the overall design of the proposed study. Also, the CHMP indicated that it can accept one confirmatory study in VLU patients as the basis for approval.

MediWound noted that EscharEx uses the same active pharmaceutical ingredient as the NexoBrid, which has been approved for debridement of thermal burns in the U.S. and Europe.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDWD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.