MediWound Advances with FDA Approval and New Funding

MediWound has reported a significant milestone with FDA approval for pediatric use of its burn treatment, NexoBrid, while also progressing with its Phase 3 trial for EscharEx targeting venous leg ulcers. Despite a decrease in quarterly revenue to $4.4 million and a notable increase in net loss primarily due to warrant revaluation, the company secured substantial financing, including a $25 million PIPE investment and €16.25 million from the EIC, to bolster its financial position and expand its manufacturing capabilities.

