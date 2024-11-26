MediWound Advances with FDA Approval and New Funding

Mediwound (MDWD) has released an update.
MediWound has reported a significant milestone with FDA approval for pediatric use of its burn treatment, NexoBrid, while also progressing with its Phase 3 trial for EscharEx targeting venous leg ulcers. Despite a decrease in quarterly revenue to $4.4 million and a notable increase in net loss primarily due to warrant revaluation, the company secured substantial financing, including a $25 million PIPE investment and €16.25 million from the EIC, to bolster its financial position and expand its manufacturing capabilities.
