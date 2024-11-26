MediWound Advances Enzymatic Therapeutics Amid Financial Shifts

Mediwound ( (MDWD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mediwound presented to its investors.

MediWound Ltd., a global leader in enzymatic therapeutics, specializes in non-surgical tissue repair, focusing on innovative biologics for enhanced patient care and reduced healthcare costs. The company’s latest earnings report highlights key advancements, including FDA approval for NexoBrid’s pediatric use and the upcoming Phase 3 study for EscharEx, aimed at addressing unmet needs in the chronic wound market. Financially, MediWound reported a decrease in quarterly revenue and gross profit due to lower BARDA development services revenue but secured significant funding to bolster its cash runway. Operationally, the company is expanding its manufacturing capabilities and advancing its chronic wound programs with strategic collaborations and additional funding. Looking forward, MediWound remains committed to its clinical development pipeline and manufacturing expansion, aiming to meet growing global demand and enhance its market position.

