MEDIROM healthcare, SBC Medical announce business alliancec

MEDIROM Healthcare (MRM) announced a business alliance with SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (SBC) a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The company said, “Our two leading healthcare service providers have more than 4 million members across their loyalty programs at SBC’s “Shonan Beauty Clinic” and MEDIROM’s “Re.Ra.Ku wellness salon”. In addition to bringing customers enhanced offerings and expertise, the alliance will seek to create compelling, integrated opportunities to harness the power of these loyal customers and reward them when they receive services at SBC Medical and MEDIROM.”

