MEDIROM Healthcare Proposes Changes to Convertible Bonds

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. has proposed amendments to the terms of its Convertible Bonds, effectively extending the redemption date to December 31, 2025, and waiving rights for early redemption. This move signals a strategic approach to manage financial obligations while providing flexibility for potential early redemption by agreement with bondholders.

