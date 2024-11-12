Mediobanca Launches Extensive Share Buyback Program

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (IT:MB) has released an update.

Mediobanca has initiated a share buyback program authorized by the European Central Bank, aiming to repurchase up to 37.5 million ordinary shares, representing 4.5% of its share capital, with a maximum expenditure of €385 million. This initiative is designed to boost earnings per share, support acquisitions, and facilitate staff compensation plans. The program will be conducted on regulated markets, adhering to specific price and quantity regulations, and is set to conclude by October 7, 2025.

