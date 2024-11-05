Medifast upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser upgraded Medifast (MED) to Neutral from Underperform with a price target of $17, up from $16.50. With cash and investments of about $15.50 per share and no debt, the valuation “already seems to imply near zero for the remaining declining business,” so share price downside could be more limited from here, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MED:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.