Medifast reports Q3 EPS 10c vs $2.12 last year

Reports Q3 revenue $140.163M vs $235.869M last year. “Medical innovation has transformed the weight loss industry, so at Medifast (MED) we’re creating a health and wellness business of the future by meeting the unique needs of customers regardless of their approach to their health goals,” said Dan Chard, Chairman & CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MED:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.