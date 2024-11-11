MediciNova notified of settlement in Sanofi Novartis litigation

MediciNova (MNOV) was notified by Sanofi (SNY) that the Sanofi/Novartis (NVS) litigation was settled. Accordingly, MediciNova is entitled to receive a certain amount of monetary damages through this settlement. Further details will be provided as they become available.
