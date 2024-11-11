MediciNova notified of settlement in Sanofi Novartis litigation

MediciNova (MNOV) was notified by Sanofi (SNY) that the Sanofi/Novartis (NVS) litigation was settled. Accordingly, MediciNova is entitled to receive a certain amount of monetary damages through this settlement. Further details will be provided as they become available.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MNOV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.