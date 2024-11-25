Medicenna’s Innovative Cancer Therapies Show Promise

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) has released an update.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has unveiled promising preclinical data showcasing the potential of their novel therapies, MDNA11 and Bizaxofusp, in treating aggressive cancers like glioblastoma. These therapies work together to boost immune response and weaken the tumor microenvironment, offering hope for cancers resistant to current treatments. The combination of MDNA11 and Bizaxofusp could revolutionize cancer treatment strategies, particularly for tumors known as ‘cold tumors.’

