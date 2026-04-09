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Medicenna Therapeutics Appoints Nageatte Ibrahim As CMO

April 09, 2026 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNAF.PK), Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Nageatte Ibrahim as Chief Medical Officer of the company.

Previously, Dr. Ibrahim served as Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Innovent Biologics USA, where she established and led a global clinical development organization and played a key role in building the company's U.S. presence.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Ibrahim said, "The company's IL-2 superagonist programs, MDNA11 and MDNA113, hold promise to improve outcomes for patients with various solid tumors with bizaxofusp (MDNA55) demonstrating compelling evidence of efficacy in patients with glioblastoma, one of the most challenging cancers with significant unmet needs. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the clinical development of these therapies."

MDNAF closed trading at $0.46, up 4.31 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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