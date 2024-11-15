News & Insights

MDNAF

Medicenna Showcases Promising Results and Strong Financials

November 15, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) has released an update.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp reported promising results from its ABILITY-1 study, showcasing the potential of its MDNA11 Superkine to enhance cancer treatment, particularly in patients resistant to existing therapies. The company also highlighted a strong financial position with $30 million in cash and projected milestones for 2025, fueling investor confidence. These developments underscore Medicenna’s innovative approach and potential impact on the immunotherapy market.

