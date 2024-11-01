Medicare Open Enrollment Is Underway. Here Are 3 Mistakes You Might Be Making

At this point, Medicare's open enrollment period has been underway for a couple of weeks. Every year, Medicare participants can make changes to their coverage beginning on Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

The good news is that if you haven't begun exploring your coverage options during open enrollment, there's still more than a month left. But in the course of navigating open enrollment, you should take care to avoid falling victim to these potentially costly blunders.

1. Overlooking changes to your current plan

To make an informed decision about your Medicare coverage for 2025, you first need to see what's happening with your current plan. So don't toss out the notice of change you get from your plan administrator in the mail. And don't assume nothing's changing if you're somehow missing that notice. Instead, contact your plan administrator and ask for a copy.

It may be that certain costs are rising under your current plan. That's important information to have so you can compare your current costs to what's out there.

Or, it may be that certain costs are going down under your current plan. But again, you need that information to see whether your existing coverage is suitable for you in the near year.

2. Sticking with your current plan because it works for you

If you don't like your Medicare plan one bit, then finding a new one for 2025 may be a no-brainer. But if you're reasonably happy with your current plan, then you be inclined to sit out open enrollment this year. After all, why rock the boat?

The reality, though, is that there may be a plan that's less expensive based on your specific prescriptions or medical needs. So don't use the fact that you're satisfied with your existing plan to let yourself off the hook from looking at new ones. At least go through the motions, because you may find that there's an alternative plan that offers the same level of coverage at a slightly lower cost.

Remember, next year, Social Security benefits are only getting a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment. That's the smallest raise to arrive in years, so you may need to work harder to stretch those benefits further. And shrinking your Medicare costs even slightly could go a long way.

3. Insisting that you and your spouse need to stay on the same plan

There's a benefit to enrolling in the same Medicare Part D or Advantage plan as your spouse. The rules that apply to one of you will generally apply to the other. And in the case of a Medicare Advantage plan, you can, at least in theory, see the same providers.

But despite the convenience of being enrolled in the same Medicare plan as your spouse, there can be drawbacks. You may be paying more for coverage for at least one of you if your health-related needs are different.

So rather than assume you need to stay on the same plan, explore options based on your unique needs. If you take different medications, for example, then it could make the most sense for your spouse to sign up for one Part D plan while you enroll in another.

In the coming weeks, you have a prime opportunity to set yourself up with a great Medicare plan for the new year. So make sure not to rush through the process. And also, avoid the above mistakes so you don't wind up unhappy with your Medicare coverage -- or costs.

