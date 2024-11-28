News & Insights

Medical Facilities Corporation Announces New Board Chair

November 28, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) has released an update.

Medical Facilities Corporation has implemented governance changes following the sale of Black Hills Surgical Hospital, with Adina Storch appointed as the new independent Chair of the Board. These changes aim to align with corporate governance best practices, ensuring continued success and value creation for shareholders.

