Medical Facilities Corporation Announces New Board Chair

Medical Facilities Corporation has implemented governance changes following the sale of Black Hills Surgical Hospital, with Adina Storch appointed as the new independent Chair of the Board. These changes aim to align with corporate governance best practices, ensuring continued success and value creation for shareholders.

