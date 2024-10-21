Medical Developments International Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Medical Developments International Limited (AU:MVP) has released an update.

Medical Developments International Limited reported a revenue increase to $9.1 million for Q1 FY25, driven by higher pricing and demand for its Penthrox product. The company anticipates a positive cashflow by the end of FY25, backed by pricing initiatives expected to yield $2.5 million in annual benefits. Strategic expansions include a new distribution agreement in Switzerland and efforts to grow Penthrox’s market in Europe and Australia.

