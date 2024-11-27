News & Insights

Mediaco Holding Strengthens Financial Position and Leadership

November 27, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Mediaco Holding ( (MDIA) ) has provided an announcement.

MediaCo Holding Inc. has successfully repaid a $7.3 million convertible promissory note to Emmis Communications, leading to the resignation of Emmis representatives from its board. This move highlights MediaCo’s commitment to fortifying its financial position, paving the way for continued growth and engagement with diverse audiences. MediaCo, formed through the merger of prominent New York radio stations and the Estrella Media network, is poised to leverage its significant broadcasting and content assets across major U.S. markets.

