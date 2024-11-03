News & Insights

Medi Lifestyle Strengthens Financial Ties with Major Shareholder

November 03, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

Medi Lifestyle Limited (SG:Z4D) has released an update.

Medi Lifestyle Limited has secured a non-interest bearing loan of up to S$2.1 million from Lingholm Holdings Pte. Ltd., which is a significant shareholder in the company. This financial arrangement aims to bolster Medi Lifestyle’s working capital, with the loan to be disbursed in instalments and repayable within 12 months. The agreement underscores the strategic ties between Medi Lifestyle and Lingholm Holdings, reflecting a notable move in their financial dynamics.

