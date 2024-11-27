Medallion Metals Reports High-Grade Drilling Success

Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Medallion Metals Ltd has reported remarkable drilling results from the Harbour View deposit at its Ravensthorpe Gold Project, with assays showing an impressive 10 meters at 19.9g/t gold and 3.2% copper. These results surpass previous historical data, indicating significant potential for their upcoming mining operations. The company is progressing with a 15,000-meter drill program aimed at further enhancing their resource estimates.

For further insights into AU:MM8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.