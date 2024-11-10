News & Insights

MEC Resources Nears ASX Reinstatement with Major Share Issue

November 10, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd is on track to finalize its reinstatement process on the ASX with the issuance of over 978 million shares and 489 million options. The company anticipates returning to trading by mid-November, following necessary approvals. This move comes as MEC aims to strengthen its market position and secure financial growth.

