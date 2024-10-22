MEC Company Ltd. Strengthens Control with Key Acquisition

MEC Company Ltd. (JP:4971) has released an update.

MEC Company Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire all shares of MEC Fine Chemical (Zhuhai) Ltd., making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This strategic move, following the dissolution of its current parent company MEC Hong Kong, ensures that the consolidation scope remains unchanged. The acquisition aligns with MEC’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and strengthen its control over its manufacturing and sales processes.

