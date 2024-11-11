MEC Company Ltd. Posts Strong Nine-Month Results

MEC Company Ltd. (JP:4971) has released an update.

MEC Company Ltd. reported a strong performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales rising by 37.1% and operating income surging by 118.3% compared to the same period in 2023. The company’s net income attributable to owners of the parent also increased significantly by 53.9%, showcasing robust financial health. These results reflect MEC’s effective strategies and strong market presence, making it a noteworthy player on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

