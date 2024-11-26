News & Insights

Mebuki Financial Group Enhances Governance and Shareholding Strategy

November 26, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (JP:7167) has released an update.

Mebuki Financial Group is committed to enhancing corporate governance by respecting shareholder rights, ensuring transparency, and utilizing independent directors for effective decision-making. The company is focused on reducing strategic shareholdings to improve risk management and capital efficiency, with a target to cut 30 billion yen by March 2028. This strategy is aimed at fostering sustainable growth and boosting corporate value over the medium to long term.

