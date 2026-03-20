MDY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the State Street SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust ETF (Symbol: MDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $601.12, changing hands as low as $599.36 per share. State Street SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDY's low point in its 52 week range is $458.82 per share, with $662.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $599.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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