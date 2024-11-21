News & Insights

MDWerks Uplists to OTCQB, Boosting Market Visibility

November 21, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ).

MDWerks, Inc., a leader in sustainable technology, has successfully uplisted its stock from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing its market visibility and share liquidity. This move reflects MDWerks’ commitment to transparency and attracting a wider investor base. The OTCQB Venture Market caters to innovative and growing companies, offering increased credibility for MDWerks’ shares.

